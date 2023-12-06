Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in fan voting for 2024 Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates following the Dolphins win over the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the fan favorite after an early round of voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old leads all players by a large margin, with 59,680 votes. C.J. Stroud, another AFC quarterback, is currently in second place with 44,095 bids. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is behind the Houston Texans rookie with 43,331 votes. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in fourth place with 39,928. He is trailed by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has received 38,720 votes so far.

Tagovailoa boasts a 70.1 pass completion percentage as he leads the league's top offense. The Dolphins' 428.4 yards per game and 50 total touchdowns are the most in the NFL this season.

The signal caller wasn't the only Dolphin to garner votes. Hill, running back Raheem Mostert, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, long snapper Blake Ferguson and return specialist Braxton Berrio all lead their respective positions. "Y'all voting y'all ass off," Ramsey wrote on X. "I love y'all! Keep it going!"

Stroud, the overwhelming Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, has recorded 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. He leads the league with 3,540 total passing yards, while Tagovailoa is third in the NFL with 3457.

Overall, the San Francisco 49ers have received the most Pro Bowl votes as a team. They are followed by the Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

The full list of voting leaders by position in the AFC and NFC:

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott

RB: Raheem Mostert, Christian McCaffrey

FB: Alec Ingold, Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Travis Kelce, George Kittle

T: Terron Armstead, Trent Williams

G: Kevin Zeitler, Zack Martin

C: Creed Humphrey, Jason Kelce

Defense

DE: Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa

DT: Chris Jones, Javon Hargrave

OLB: T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons

ILB: Roquan Smith, Fred Warner

CB: Jalen Ramsey, DaRon Bland

FS: Geno Stone, Jessie Bates

SS: Kyle Hamilton, Reed Blankenship

Special teams

K: Dustin Hopkins, Brandon Aubrey

P: Ryan Stonehouse, Jamie Gillan

RS: Braxton Berrios, Rashid Shaheed

ST: Duke Riley, Terrell Burgess

LS: Blake Ferguson, Andrew DePaola

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando for the first time in three years. The league's top players will go head-to-head in multiple competitions and skills challenges. It will all lead up to the marquee conference rivalry flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium.

Fan voting closes on Dec. 25. Pro Bowlers will ultimately be decided by a culmination of those votes and those from NFL players and coaches, who will cast their ballots on Friday, Dec. 29.