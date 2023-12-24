Eastern Michigan's Korey Hernandez sucker punches South Alabama player inciting a brawl

Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez started a brawl after he ran up and sucker punched South Alabama defensive back Jamarrien Burt in the head.

The incident occurred after the Jaguars completed their 59-10 rout of the Eagles in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday. As South Alabama was singing its alma mater in front of its home fans and the band at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Hernandez ran in from out of the frame and hit Burt from behind.

This was a poor decision on several fronts as Burt was standing right next to his older brother and fellow Jaguars defensive back Brian Dillard. Hernandez was immediately jumped.

It took several minutes to separate the two sides after the brawl, and both sides were sent to the locker room. South Alabama was eventually brought back out for the trophy ceremony.

Afterwards, both coaches addressed the situation after the game.

"I didn't see things when they happened," Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said. "But I definitely saw the intensity of what had just happened. We had a really good, long talk in the locker room afterwards. We want to be first-class all the time, no matter the circumstances, no matter what the scoreboard is, no matter what other factors, people, whatever are involved. And anything short of being first-class is not living up to the standard that we have in Eastern Michigan football.

"I think that our guys care a lot about performing well. I'm sure we were embarrassed by how we played and it probably didn't take too much to get our guys into a place that we hope that they never get."

Meanwhile, Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack said an investigation would ensue into what caused the matter.

"This is a very special game, it's a hard game," Wommack said. "It's a team game and you do everything you can on a football field to be the best for your teammates. And at times, things get emotional and they get passionate and we ask these guys to play on the line of that emotion and passion in every single way. Those are never things that you want to end a game with.

"We will certainly take ownership of our part. We will look and find out exactly what happened. I couldn't tell you exactly what did. I'll get more information as we go. … We're going to win, but it's also how we win. And so we want to make sure that we hold people accountable to the standard that we want to operate, in the way we want to represent the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama.