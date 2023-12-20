Ekeler's Edge: Austin reacts to Staley, Telesco firing + His future in NFL

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.

Ekeler opens up to Matt about the 'ugly side of the NFL' and his future in the league. The Chargers RB was candid about his prospects for playing in 2024 and what he'd be looking for in his next opportunity. The two then discuss what lessons they learned from the 2023 season and debate if the way sports media covers athletes has gone over the edge this year.

The two end the show, like they always do, providing their bold fantasy predictions for the upcoming weekend of games:

1:16 - Austin reflects on the craziness of the past week

11:04 - The human side of football

18:43 - What does the future look like for Austin Ekeler?

23:18 - Lessons learned from a tumultuous 2023 season

28:17 - Austin and Matt breakdown what's gone so wrong in the way sports are covered

34:47 - Matt's positive lessons learned in 2023

43:08 - Quick update on Ekeler Invitational

43:31 - Austin's thoughts on James Cook ahead of matchup vs. Bills

48:05 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 16

