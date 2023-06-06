Elite Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz gets the call: Fantasy baseball outlook

MLB: Spring Training-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Feb 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 20187169

Elly De La Cruz, one of the game's most electric prospects, is on his way to the majors. You want him. If he's still unattached in your league(s), go get him right now before continuing to scroll.

Seriously, now. Shoo. Go. This article can wait.

Honestly, you got all the key info in the headline. De La Cruz is a blazing fast infielder with silly power who was slashing .298/.398/.633 at Louisville prior to the callup. You want him. I want him. He is greatly wanted. Look at this nonsense:

ELLY DE LA “HIM” FOR THE WIN 💥



Clip of the Game ╳ @GreatClips pic.twitter.com/VVhGIcJroS — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) May 31, 2023

And here's this other nonsense:

Elly De La Cruz's highest-ranked tool? His speed!



The No. 1 @Reds prospect ZOOMS around to third for the @LouisvilleBats in just 10.97 seconds, which would tie for the fastest time in the Majors this season: pic.twitter.com/gUBVAFv1Vy — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 2, 2023

Good grief.

De La Cruz has a weapons-grade arm, too. Just a spectacular prospect, particularly for fantasy purposes. He produced 68 extra-base hits and 47 steals in the minors last season, vaulting into the top 10 on pretty much every prospect list.

De La Cruz has definitely made strides this season in terms of patience and plate discipline, as his walk rate has nearly doubled and his K-rate is down slightly. But we can't ignore the fact that he struck out 158 times last year across two levels; he's not exactly a lock to hit for average as a 21-year-old big-league rookie.

Still, we're talking about a thrilling power/speed prospect with extreme fantasy upside. Add him (and start him) wherever you can. De La Cruz is batting cleanup in his debut, so the Reds aren't easing him into the mix.

The team certainly knows how to showcase an ascending star.