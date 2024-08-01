Embiid sits as USA dominates South Sudan & Gordon Hayward retires from the NBA | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about everything that's going on in the basketball world during the NBA offseason.

The guys start with a recap of how Team USA beat South Sudan, with Dan pointing out that the real strength of the USA men’s basketball team is the incredible depth they can lean on when both teams go to their bench. The guys discuss why Joel Embiid didn’t play against South Sudan and explain why he’ll be back in the starting lineup against Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Jake talked with Micah Potter, who was with Team USA in recent weeks to help the team prepare to play against the stretch-big type of player that they don’t have on the roster but will see a lot of at the Olympics in France. Along the way, he built relationships with Joel Embiid, LeBron James and Steph Curry and told some great stories that Jake relays.

After the break, the guys get into Five Out and touch on five NBA news stories, including a handful of free agent contracts being signed and the retirement of Gordon Hayward, who looked like a future Hall of Fame player before suffering a catastrophic leg injury in his first game with the Boston Celtics.

