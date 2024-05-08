End of the Astros dynasty, Blue Jays panic, Tigers city connect, Eitan Levine interview

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball since 2015. With multiple World Series wins and four American League pennants, they’ve been a model of success in MLB.

However, all things must end eventually.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Astros dynasty and if their trip to the Bronx this week could result in the final death knell on this season. Between their underperforming offense and their disappointing pitching, after a pounding by the New York Yankees on Tuesday, the Astros are a shell of what we’ve been used to.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast the guys get into the Toronto Blue Jays’ struggles this year and if it’s time to panic about them, Corbin Carroll possibly on the rebound following his rough start to the season and they discuss all the happenings in the NL Central.

Later, Jake & Jordan are joined by comedian Eitan Levine as they dive into his journey attempting to break the Guinness world record for most first pitches in a season and they close out the show talking about the Detroit Tigers new City Connect uniforms and why the Rays can’t stop wearing theirs.

1:35 - End of Astros dynasty

8:12 - Panic in Toronto

15:28 - Corbin Carroll is back?

20:45 - NL Central round-up

24:47 - Eitan Levine joins the show

39:45 - Rays & Tigers city connect

46:51 - 20 inning softball game

50:40 - Jake needs glasses

