'Euphoria' Season 3 is in limbo. What the show's stars have been working on amid series delay.

"Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Zendaya, Sam Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Dominic Fike and Austin Abrams attend HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO) (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO)

Euphoria fans have been anxiously awaiting new episodes of the breakthrough HBO series after February 2022's Season 2 finale. The bad news is, it looks like they will have to keep waiting.

Filming of the show's third season has been delayed, Variety reported. A spokesperson for HBO said in a statement that the network and series creator Sam Levinson "remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Cast members like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney have become household names since gaining notoriety through the series. Here’s a look at what they’ve been up to since they walked the halls of East Highland High School.

Jacob Elordi

Age: 26

As seen on Euphoria: Elordi plays popular jock and star quarterback Nate Jacobs. He struggles with major issues at home, which leads him to create abusive and covert relationships with those around him.

What high-profile projects he's been in: Elordi was in two of 2023's buzziest movies. He played Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and made waves with some bathwater in Saltburnopposite Barry Keoghan. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in January.

What he's said about Season 3: Elordi went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January and said he didn't know when production would resume again on the series.

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he told Fallon. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know? Yeah, I'm assuming we'll have to go forward otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit.”

What's next: He's set to star in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, an adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel.

Zendaya

Age: 27

As seen on Euphoria: The show is built around Zendaya's character Rue Bennett. Rue is fresh out of rehab but doesn't stay sober for long and struggles with growing up.

What high-profile projects she's been in: She reprised her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two opposite Timothée Chalamet.

What she's said about Season 3: Zendaya hasn't said anything publicly.

According to Variety, the actress offered input for where she sees her character going and had pitched character arcs.

What's next: She stars in Luca Guadagnino's buzzy tennis movie, Challengers, out April 26.

Sydney Sweeney

Age: 26

As seen on Euphoria: Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, is as sweet as they come and popular to boot, but finds herself in drama as she navigates bad dating decisions and self-worth.

What high-profile projects she's been in: Sweeney most recently co-produced and starred in the horror movie Immaculate as an American nun who learns her new convent "harbors a sinister secret." She made her comic-book movie debut in Madame Web and tried a Shakespeare-inspired rom-com on for size opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You.

What she's said about Season 3:Sweeney told Who What Wear in March that Cassie's story for the upcoming season is "going to be very, very wild."

Unlike Elordi, she said the time gap between seasons doesn’t concern her. "I actually like it because there's so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character," she said.

What's next: Sweeney told Who What Wear she's "very, very deep in the trenches with a lot of projects." While it was rumored she'd be starring in Day Drinker opposite Johnny Depp, her rep told Entertainment Weekly she was not involved in the project. Her IMDB page lists Echo Valley and Eden as two of her next films.

Hunter Schafer

Age: 25

As seen on Euphoria: Hunter plays Jules Vaughn, who becomes Rue's best friend after she moves to the same suburban town following her parents' divorce.

What high-profile projects she's been in: She played Tigris in 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

What she's said about Season 3: In a February interview with Variety, Schafer was candid. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say, but I think it's pretty clear we haven't started production," she told the outlet.

What's next: She's set to star in mystery/horror film Cuckoo, which has a May release date. She's also in the upcoming A24 film, Mother Mary, which stars Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

Sam Levinson

Age: 39

As seen on Euphoria: Levinson is the series creator and writer.

What high-profile projects he's been in: His much-talked about, controversial show The Idol, which starred the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, ended early and was canceled by HBO.

What he's said about Season 3: Levinson's team declined to comment to Variety about the series' future, pointing to HBO's comment about how the network and the creator "remain committed to making an exceptional third season."

In Elle's August 2023 profile of Zendaya, Levinson said he saw Season 3 as a "film noir" and that through the actress' portrayal of Rue, he wanted to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

What's next: He has no upcoming projects listed on IMDb other than Euphoria.