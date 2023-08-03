Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Top pickups and streaming options

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

There are plenty of appealing matchups for fantasy managers to target this weekend, which shouldn't surprise anyone. The net result of the MLB trade deadline each year is that a few weak teams become even worse, and several top clubs become even better. This creates lopsided matchups that managers can target down the stretch, which makes the practice of streaming players even more appealing than usual. Let's look at the top options.

Top players to add

Will Benson (OF, Cincinnati Reds, 21%)

Although overshadowed by the high-profile rookies who have grabbed all the attention in Cincinnati this season, Benson is having a fine breakout campaign. The outfielder has been an effective fantasy contributor since the beginning of June, hitting .305 with seven homers and 10 steals. He could be part of a high-scoring lineup this weekend when the Reds work at their offense-inducing home park against a Nats pitching staff that owns a 4.92 ERA.

Cristopher Sánchez (SP, Philadelphia Phillies, 38%)

Dear Yahoo Fantasy Managers: Please add Sánchez ASAP so that I can stop writing about him. The left-hander (2.66 ERA, 0.91 WHIP) should be streamed everywhere for a Saturday start against a Royals lineup that owns a .678 OPS. Those who stream Sanchez can also consider Taijuan Walker, who has the same advantageous matchup on Sunday.

Steven Matz (SP, St. Louis Cardinals, 29%)

Matz has been great of late, allowing just one run across his past three starts. The southpaw should stay hot this weekend, when he faces a Rockies lineup that lost two key pieces at the trade deadline and has recorded a .689 OPS against southpaws this year.

Matchups to target

Phillies vs. Royals: Philadelphia hitters should thrive at their home park against three underwhelming Royals starters who are part of a staff with a 5.17 ERA. In shallow leagues, Alec Bohm (79%) and Bryson Stott (82%) are must-start players, while Brandon Marsh (18%) can be considered in deep formats against righties on Friday and Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Rockies: Although St. Louis has struggled in the standings, their offense has not been the problem, as their .761 OPS ranks seventh baseball. They should thrive against a Colorado starting trio of Chris Flexen, Ty Blach and Austin Gomber. Nolan Gorman (74%) has played well of late and has hit surprisingly well against lefties this year, which makes him a good fit all weekend.

Reds vs. Nationals: Cincinnati's improving offense working at their hitter-friendly home park against three subpar Nats starters and a bullpen with a 5.28 ERA? Yes, please. Those who need outfield help would be wise to target Benson (as mentioned above), Jake Fraley (70%) and TJ Friedl (38%). And although Christian Encarnacion-Strand (46%) is off to a slow start, this would be a good time to give him another opportunity.

Brewers vs. Pirates: Milwaukee hitters are good options against three Pirates starters with an ERA over 4.40. Newly acquired slugger Carlos Santana (15%) is regularly hitting third in the lineup, while Sal Frelick (32%) and Andruw Monasterio (4%) can be streamed in deeper formats.

Astros @ Yankees: This is the first time I've recommended a team against the Yankees this season, but I have trouble ignoring the hitter-friendly nature of Yankee Stadium and the fact that New York is rolling out three starters with an ERA over 5.00. Chas McCormick (73%) and Jose Abreu (71%) can be started in virtually all leagues, while Yainer Diaz (24%) is an option for those who stream catchers.

White Sox @ Guardians: This paragraph is for Sunday streamers only, as the White Sox will likely steal multiple bases against Cleveland righty Noah Syndergaard. Tim Anderson (64%) and Andrew Benintendi (38%) are the best options to take advantage of Thor's longstanding inability to control the running game.

Orioles vs. Mets: Baltimore will be happy to feast on a Mets pitching staff that no longer includes Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer or David Robertson. With New York set to deploy two southpaw starters in this series, Austin Hays (50%) and Jordan Westburg (20%) should have a productive weekend.

Matchups to avoid

Giants @ A's: Although using players against Oakland is usually desirable, this is a tough weekend to opt for Giants or A's, as they are the only teams who are off on Friday. Wilmer Flores has been red-hot of late, which makes him the only player on either team that is an exciting option.

D-backs @ Twins: Arizona could struggle to score on the road against three tough Minnesota right-handed starters. Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker can remain in fantasy lineups.

Angels vs. Mariners: Every Los Angeles hitter not named Shohei Ohtani could be stifled by three effective Seattle starters. Mickey Moniak is the only other Angels player to consider, as he has fared well against right-handers and all three Seattle starters throw from the right side.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in brackets.

Christopher Sanchez vs. KC (Saturday, 38%)Kenta Maeda vs. ARI (Saturday, 60%)Steven Matz vs. COL (Saturday, 29%)Nick Pivetta vs. TOR (Saturday, 57%)Logan Allen vs. CWS (Friday, 30%)Kyle Gibson vs. NYM (Saturday, 44%)Dean Kremer vs. NYM (Friday, 46%)Michael Kopech @ CLE (Saturday, 26%)Bobby Miller @ SD (Friday, 55%)Reid Detmers vs. SEA (Friday, 52%)Tarik Skubal vs. TB (Sunday, 45%)Emmet Sheehan @ SD (Saturday, 13%)Reese Olson vs. TB (Friday, 3%)