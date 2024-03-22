Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Hot-shooting Payton Pritchard could be a lucky pickup

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 13, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Celtics won 118-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With less than a month remaining in the NBA regular season, some fantasy basketball leagues are deep into the playoffs, while others have just begun. Even if your league format doesn’t include a postseason, most managers are aiming to finish the season on a high note — even if only to avoid a dreaded last-place finish in the standings. This week’s waiver wire article focuses on six players to consider adding this weekend, and hopefully it has someone for managers of most league sizes and formats. Unless you’re in a 30-team league, at least a couple of these players ought to be available. An additional 10 recently recommended players who remain rostered in less than 50% of leagues have been listed at the end as well.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (45% rostered)

While there was reason to think that coach Steve Kerr would go back to his veterans once Stephen Curry returned from his recent injury, the promotion of Jackson-Davis seems likely to stick. The rookie big man who nearly went undrafted is not just a lob threat in the pick-and-roll who pairs well with Chris Paul, although he is that for sure. Jackson-Davis has scored in double figures while earning over 20 minutes in six straight contests. During that same span, he has averaged 12.7 points (81.4% FG, 42.9% FT), 7.0 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks in 24.7 minutes. With the Warriors competing for playoff positioning down the stretch, Jackson-Davis should continue to see ample time. Furthermore, a four-game week is on the horizon for Golden State. As such, if Jackson-Davis is somehow still available, add him now while you still can. By the end of the weekend, he’ll almost certainly be rostered in more leagues than not.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (40% rostered)

Robinson (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice—and although he didn’t appear in Thursday’s game against the Nuggets, it seems like he’s nearing a return. If next week is the finals of your fantasy league, you may not want to risk adding Robinson, as he’ll probably play limited minutes for at least the first few games that he’s back. However, if your league continues into April and your squad is in need of rejections, Robinson may be worth adding, particularly for those who can afford to stash him until he’s playing enough minutes to make an impact.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics (29% rostered)

Pritchard has been on an absolute tear over the last three games, averaging 18.7 points (on 52.5% FG), 7.7 dimes, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 3s across 34.8 minutes. With Boston so far ahead of everybody else in the standings, the club may exercise extreme caution regarding Jrue Holiday (shoulder contusion) — who will miss his third straight outing Friday versus the Pistons — as well as any other core rotation players who are a bit banged up down the stretch. This would bode well for Pritchard, who probably ought to be added across most formats at this time. Even if the Celtics return to full strength sooner rather than later, Pritchard may still see 30+ minutes per night for the rest of the regular season. Add him now before it’s too late.

Miles McBride, New York Knicks (15% rostered)

Since OG Anunoby (elbow) re-aggravated his injury, McBride has been earning major minutes. It’s a small sample size, but across the last two contests versus the Warriors and Nuggets, he has combined for 40 points, seven treys, five dimes, four boards, two steals and one block in 91 minutes. With four games on tap for the Knicks next week, McBride is worthy of consideration if over the weekend there’s no indication that Anunoby is on the verge of returning. At the very least, add McBride to your watch list and keep close tabs on Anunoby.

Richaun Holmes, Washington Wizards (11% rostered)

A four-game week for Washington featuring only one playoff opponent is about as friendly as it gets for those thinking about streaming a Wizard. If there’s sudden news that Marvin Bagley (back) will be able to suit up as soon as next week, add him instead of Holmes. However, at this point, Holmes seems like a decent deep-league streaming option for those in desperate need of a big man. Across his last six appearances, Holmes is averaging 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes. Those numbers are similar to what we’ve seen from Charlotte’s Nick Richards of late, and Richards remains rostered in 46% of leagues.

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans (6% rostered)

While Brandon Ingram (knee) is out for at least the next two weeks, Marshall merits consideration in all formats, especially in deep leagues. New Orleans is among the very deepest teams in the NBA, so it’s possible Marshall will not make a significant splash on the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Still, he has typically stepped up in the past when injuries have impacted the Pelicans’ wing rotation. With Per 36 Minutes averages of 13.7 points, 6.8 boards, 3.9 dimes, 1.7 3s and 1.5 steals, Marshall can contribute across several categories. And he’s also having a career year in terms of shooting percentages.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50% of leagues: Aaron Nesmith, Dalano Banton, Santi Aldama, Kyle Anderson, Rui Hachimura, Vasilije Micic, T.J. McConnell, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Jock Landale