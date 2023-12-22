Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Join the Trayce Jackson-Davis hype train

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Stephen Curry #30 highfives Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 of the Golden State Warriors during their game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on December 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The weekend ahead of Christmas represents another shot to leapfrog the competition in your fantasy league. Rest assured, many fantasy managers will be stuffing stockings and scrambling to prepare for the festivities rather than scouring the waiver wire and researching potential pickups. This week’s suggested adds features seven players who have not been suggested in recent memory. As usual, recently recommended players remaining rostered in less than 50% of leagues are included at the end.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (46% rostered)

McDaniels hasn’t been making enough noise in the box score to warrant a significantly higher rostered percentage. However, he’s still one of the league’s best defensive players, deserving no shortage of credit for Minnesota’s stellar start to the season. Moreover, he has seen a notable spike in playing time over the last three contests — earning 34.5 minutes during this recent span compared to 25.5 minutes per game thus far in 2023-24. It’s a small sample size — and a hot shooting stretch (60.0% FG, 57.1% 3PT) — but McDaniels is averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals across the last three outings.

McDaniels may continue to be more impactful in real life than fantasy, but if he can raise his steals and blocks averages (0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks) closer to last year’s contributions in those categories (1.0 blocks, 0.9 steals), then he’ll be valuable in most formats going forward.

Norman Powell, LA Clippers (45% rostered)

Powell has been providing plenty of scoring punch lately, reaching double figures in 10 consecutive contests while averaging 16.3 points (53.6% FG, 44.0% 3PT, 100.0% FT), 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 threes, 1.1 dimes, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks in 28.6 minutes. He doesn’t contribute much beyond points and threes, but he is a walking bucket who also doesn’t hurt fantasy managers in the turnover column (0.9 giveaways per game during this recent stretch). There are more well-rounded options out there, for sure, but if you need a reliable source of points and triples, Powell is certainly worthy of consideration.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (31% rostered)

Jackson-Davis has burst onto the scene, combining for 24 points, 21 boards, four dimes, four blocks and two steals in 47 minutes across the last two games. It could be nothing more than a couple of high-quality showings from a 23-year-old rookie who will remain in the modest reserve role (9.5 MPG) he has played through 17 appearances this season. Or ... this could be the beginning of something special.

Veteran absences open the door for such things to happen, as was the case when an injury to David Lee ignited Draymond Green’s breakout a decade ago.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons (30% rostered)

Detroit is a downright disaster, having dropped 25 straight games. I’m not necessarily pointing the finger at coach Monty Williams, but the organization might — and that would seemingly benefit Ivey, who has regressed in terms of his role and per-game averages but has improved his field-goal percentage. Even if Williams remains the coach for the duration of the campaign, Ivey has been a bit more involved lately, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 threes in 29.3 minutes during the last six games. He’s worth adding based on his numbers last year as a rookie — and the fact that the Pistons have every reason to let the young guys play heavy minutes for the remainder of the season.

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (16% rostered)

Okoro has stepped up in the wake of several injuries to starters, averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 boards, 4.5 dimes, 1.8 threes and 0.5 steals in 30.2 minutes over the last four games. While Evan Mobley (knee) is sidelined for the next month or two, Cleveland will need all the help it can get from Okoro, particularly on the defensive end. As such, he’s likely to continue earning 30-plus minutes on a nightly basis, all of which makes him an attractive add in most formats.

Taurean Prince, LA Lakers (15% rostered)

Prince has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games while averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 threes, 2.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 33.3 minutes. Although Prince is attempting a career-low 9.6 field-goal attempts per 36 minutes, he’s earning a career-high 30.9 minutes this season, so his actual number of shot attempts per game is the highest it has been since 2019-20. Although he’s probably best reserved for deep leagues, Prince has performed admirably in a starting role in his first year with the Lakers.

Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers (4% rostered)

If you missed out on Okoro — or you’re simply not a believer but recognize that someone on the Cavaliers needs to step up amid all the injuries — Wade may be worth a look. Across the last four contests, Wade is averaging 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 treys, 1.5 dimes, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.0 minutes. His shooting percentages during this stretch (63.0% FG, 61.9% 3PT, 100% FT) are not sustainable. However, if his play of late earns him more minutes going forward, Wade could prove to be a well-rounded contributor. At the very least, he ought to be seriously considered in deeper leagues.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues: Obi Toppin, Dillon Brooks, Patrick Williams, Duncan Robinson, Alex Caruso, Keyonte George, Jonathan Kuminga, Grayson Allen, Dante Exum, Brandin Podziemski, Kelly Olynyk, Matisse Thybulle, Derrick Jones Jr., Marvin Bagley