Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Arizona Cardinals haven't fielded a good defense all season. Long considered a punching bag (and a fantasy wonderland) for opposing running backs this year, it now seems like opposing quarterbacks have joined the party. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy most recently dropped a 242-yard, four-touchdown masterpiece against them.

Next up: dual-threat Chicago Bears signal-caller, Justin Fields.

Fields had a seriously tough matchup in Week 15 going against the Cleveland Browns' vaunted defense so, talk about your bounce-back spot here against Arizona.

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 16 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 16 matchups!

