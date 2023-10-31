Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Two of the AFC's best signal callers will square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. Fantasy football managers will be hoping for a lot of fireworks when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Allen has been a fantasy machine this season, and after a slow start Burrow looks like he's getting back into form at the perfect time.

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 9 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Best of luck in your Week 9 matchups!

