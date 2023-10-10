Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings

Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates during the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Few defensive units around the NFL have suffered more injuries than the Buffalo Bills have this season. And those injuries were felt in Week 5, as the Jaguars defeated the favored Bills in London.

But a respite should be on the horizon for Buffalo's stop unit: a Week 6 date with Daniel Jones and the hapless Giants offense.

That's why, even with all the injuries, the Buffalo defense leads our D/ST rankings for Week 6 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?

