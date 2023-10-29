Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Cowboys put on show in Week 8

Every Dallas Cowboys offensive player ready to go off for fantasy managers in Week 8, take a step forward.

Yes, Dak Prescott. Absolutely, CeeDee Lamb. Welcome back, Jake Ferguson.

And not so fast, Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys were sharp in their first game following a bye week, putting a 43-20 romp on the Rams. Dallas rolled up 24 first downs and 387 yards of offense, and had a 30-point lead late in the second period. This outcome was never in doubt.

It was easily Prescott's best game of the year, and his first multiple-touchdown effort in almost two months. He completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, putting him at 29.06 fantasy points for the day. There was one interception and three sacks, but the Dallas passing game pretty much did anything it pleased.

And when you have run of the playbook, why not pepper Lamb? The team's No.1 receiver was unstoppable, securing a career-high 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns (he also had a 12-yard run on a jet sweep). Look at the tape for yourself; to be honest, the Rams coverage was decent on several plays. But when Lamb and Prescott are on the same page, no one is likely to stop them. Lamb went in the first round of many fantasy drafts, and he's lived up to the expectations.

Ferguson's first touchdown since Week 2 was to be expected, as he's been a red-zone and goal-line target earner all season. A 4-47-1 line is solid, not great, but Ferguson belongs in the TE1 cutline bucket for the balance of the year, especially with his bye week out of the way. He has a couple of plus matchups waiting at the end of the season (Miami, Detroit, both lagging in seam coverage).

Pollard's been the most frustrating fantasy angle in this offense, and it's mostly been a case of game script. The Cowboys so rarely play a normal, competitive game. The Dallas wins this year have come by 40, 20, 35, 3, and 23 points. The losses were by 12 and 32 points. That's one close game out of seven. And that partially explains why Pollard has a modest 46 carries the last four games. He was limited to 12-53 rushing Sunday, and one catch for two yards.

There is some red ink on Pollard's rushing schedule, with both Philadelphia games to come (one of them next week). But he also gets the Giants in Week 10, and the Panthers in Week 11 — two teams that are getting run on liberally. I doubt the Pollard manager in your league is in a state of panic, but you might want to take their temperature, anyway. Perhaps the timing is good for a buy low.

This still looks like a green light offense to me. And we might see Dallas pinball in the fantasy playoff weeks, as the Cowboys look to keep up with Buffalo, Miami and Detroit. Get your popcorn ready.

No. 2 receivers rebound

The biggest theme from Week 8 was probably the injury carnage at quarterback, something we'll actively discuss and react to all week. The next key takeaway might be the reemergence of so many No. 2 receivers. As this notebook goes to press late in the second window, there are six No. 2 wideouts in the top 14 for receiver scoring this week. Lots of names you know by heart: Jaylen Waddle, Jahan Dotson, DeVonta Smith, Gabe Davis, Tyler Lockett and Chris Godwin (to be fair, Godwin and Mike Evans are pretty much interchangeable as Tampa Bay's signature receiver).

Waddle's touchdown against New England came late in the game and was courtesy of a coverage miscommunication — the play was hardly defended. No matter, it counts, and Waddle was present all day anyway (7-121-1). Smith posting a 7-99-1 line was much appreciated on a day where the amazing A.J. Brown (8-130-2) topped 125 yards for the sixth straight game, an NFL record. Jalen Hurts isn't running as much these days, as he might be playing at less than 100 percent.

The only question on Lockett entering Week 8 was health; he had a questionable tag. When he's in uniform, we're using him. Dotson was likely benched or even cut in most leagues, but perhaps Sam Howell's breakout game against Philadelphia's defense can make us more proactive with the Washington passing game.

Note: This story will continue to be updated with more fantasy analysis from Sunday's NFL slate.