Fantasy Football Early Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Last call for Keaton Mitchell!

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 05: Keaton Mitchell #34 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 11, when four teams will be on bye (Falcons, Colts, Patriots, Saints)

Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings (7% rostered)

Alexander Mattison's job didn't look completely secure when he was healthy; after suffering a concussion in Week 10, it looks even less so. Once Mattison was ruled out of the game, backup Ty Chandler took over the backfield and rushed 15 times for 45 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Vikings offense is still looking dangerous with Joshua Dobbs at the helm, which is good news for Chandler's upside if Mattison has to miss Week 11 while in concussion protocol. Expect Chandler's rostered percentage to catapult.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens (47% rostered)

We told ya'll last week to go get Keaton Mitchell, but it seemed not enough folks listened to the call to action.

Doubt that will repeat another week, though.

The workload is still light — Mitchell only got four touches in Week 10 — but the production was heavy. The rookie RB showed off his explosiveness on a 39-yard touchdown run against the elite Browns defense. He also took his lone catch 32 yards.

Let's face it, the Ravens backfield will likely remain a committee, but Mitchell (like De'Von Achane" before him) looks like an explosive play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. Go get him.

Noah Brown, WR, Houston Texans (24% rostered)

With Nico Collins on the shelf in Week 10, Noah Brown stepped up in a big way. One week after going 6-153-1, Brown once again stood out in another thrilling Texans victory.

Brown led Houston in receiving and was second behind Tank Dell in targets, as C.J. Stroud continues to keep the Texans' passing game humming. And you want a piece of this passing game. Brown is looking like an every-week flex play with upside.