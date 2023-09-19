Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses for Week 3

NFL: SEP 17 Chiefs at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have faced the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far this season. The Packers' fantasy defense scored 15 points in Week 1 against the Bears. The Buccaneers' fantasy defense scored 17 points in Week 2 against the Bears.

See where I'm going with this?

Next up for Justin Fields and the hapless Chicago offense is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs, newly renewed with the return of Chris Jones.

So you can see why KC's D/ST is one of our top-ranked defenses for Week 3.

Check out our full defense rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 3 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?