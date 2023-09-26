Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Kickers

New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jake Moody #4 of the San Francisco 49ers lines up to kick a field goal at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It looks like the San Francisco 49ers were onto something when they selected Jake Moody early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Moody is currently the second-highest-scoring fantasy kicker with 40 points, just one behind Jake Elliott of the Eagles.

Of course, it helps that Moody is kicking for one of the most unstoppable offenses in football. The 49ers move the ball with aplomb, meaning Moody is at the very least guaranteed a long field goal try on nearly every drive.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 4? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 4 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

