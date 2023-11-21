Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Place kicker Wil Lutz #16 of the Denver Broncos kicks a 31-yard field goal during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Eight kickers scored in the double-digits in Week 11. That's kind of a modest total considering how the fantasy kicker position has performed the past few weeks. But a key trio still went off in Week 11.

All three of Tyler Bass, Wil Lutz and Cairo Santos scored 17 fantasy points last week. It was the highest fantasy-point total of the season for Bass and Lutz, while Santos tied his season-high.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 12? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 12 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

