Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 23: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball on a run play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

With 1,086 rushing yards through Week 17, James Cook is third in the NFL in that category and the RB10 in fantasy so far. He has been a great find for fantasy managers who drafted him in the RB Dead Zone.

Since he became a more integral part of the Bills offense in Week 10, Cook has at least 100 scrimmage yards in five of seven games. He’s the RB7 in that span. With the Bills traveling to South Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East title on the line, it figures to be another big workload for Cook. Even though they are 10-6, the Bills are not assured of a playoff spot if they lose, so expect a very competitive contest on Sunday Night Football.

Check out Cook and all the rest in our RB rankings for Week 18:

