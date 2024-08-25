FCS program Montana State beats New Mexico, rallying from 17-point deficit for 35–31 win

Montana State v New Mexico ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 24: Running back Scottre Humphrey #22 of the Montana State Bobcats runs for yardage against linebacker Randolph Kpai #33 of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their game at University Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Montana State came into Saturday's Week 0 matchup with New Mexico as a 13 1/2-point favorite despite being an FCS program traveling to play an FBS school. The Lobos may have beaten the spread, but the Bobcats made the oddsmakers look smart by going to Albuquerque and getting a 35–31 win

Scottre Humphrey ran four yards for the winning score with 10 seconds remaining, finishing off an 89-yard drive in 11 plays. Tommy Mellott's 37-yard pass to Lonyatta Alexander Jr. was the big play of the drive, getting Montana St. to the New Mexico 26-yard line.

Montana St. coach Brent Vigen earned his first win over an FBS program with Saturday's victory. He's in his fourth season leading the Bobcats, who went 8–4 last year and begin the campaign ranked No. 4 in FCS.

The Bobcats rallied from a 31–14 halftime deficit, outscoring the Lobos 21–0 in the fourth quarter. But a comeback win was within reach when Adam Jones ran 93 yards for a touchdown with 4:35 left in the game, pulling Montana State to within 31–28.

On the following possession, Montana St. forced New Mexico to punt from its own 37-yard line, setting up the opportunity for a game-tying – or game-winning – drive.

Mellott passed for 205 yards, completing 21 of 32 passes. But the Bobcats dominated in the running game with Jones rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown, followed by Humphrey's 140 yards and a score.

ANOTHER ONE 🗣️



New Mexico with their 2nd scoop and score of the day



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/5wOJjNHx4O — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 24, 2024

For a coach that prides himself on toughness, that kind of defensive effort had to frustrate Bronco Mendenhall, kicking off his first season at New Mexico, which went 4–8 last year. However, the Lobos did score two defensive touchdowns which may encourage the veteran coach.

New Mexico QB Devon Dampier threw for 173 yards and a touchdown, completing 19-of-27 passes. He also ran 35 yards and a score. Eli Sanders led the Lobos in rushing with 87 yards, while Luke Wysong added 95 yards receiving.

Next week, Montana St. travels to Utah Tech, which went 2–9 in the United Athletic Conference last year. New Mexico goes to No. 21 Arizona for a Week 1 matchup with the Wildcats, coming off a 10–3 season.