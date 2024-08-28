Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie 3-point record in matchup with Connecticut Sun

WNBA: JUN 10 Commissioner's Cup - Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 10: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 10, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Caitlin Clark secured another WNBA record on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

The Fever star drained a 3-pointer early in Indiana's matchup with the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, which officially broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and gave Clark the league’s rookie 3-point record. Clark has now hit 86 shots from behind the arc this season, which surpassed the 85 that Howard hit during her rookie campaign in 2022.

Just three minutes into the first quarter, Clark hit a step-back three over Sun guard DiJonai Carrington to hit the milestone.

Clark made four 3-pointers in the Fever's 84-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Monday night. She tied the record with a step-back 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of that win in Georgia, too, which she actually hit over Howard.

Clark entered Wednesday averaging 18 points and a league-high 8.2 assists per game this season. She’s averaging 2.8 3-pointers per game, which is tied for the fourth-best in the WNBA. The former Iowa star became the fastest player in league history to record 500 points and 200 assists earlier this month, too, which is something no rookie has done before.

Clark shot just shy of 38% from behind the arc during her career with the Hawkeyes, where she became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer both in men’s and women’s basketball while leading the program to back-to-back national championship games. She averaged a career-high 5.2 made 3-pointers during her senior campaign.

The Fever entered their game against the Sun with a 14-16 record, though they’ve won five of their last seven to keep in the playoff race. Their win over the Dream marked the first time that the team had won 14 games in a single season since 2016, too. The Fever sit in seventh in the league standings.

