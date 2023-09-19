Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel out of ICU, talking to family after stroke

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 26: Hitting coach Charlie Manuel #41 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park on August 26, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Charlie Manuel, the former championship manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, has reached some very encouraging milestones in his recovery from a stroke last weekend. To start, he was moved out of the ICU on Sunday, a huge step for stroke patients.

This morning, the Phillies received a positive update from Charlie Manuel’s wife, Missy. Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours and his doctors are encouraged.



The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 17, 2023

Todd Zolecki, Phillies beat writer for MLB.com, reported that Manuel has also been awake and talking. He spent Sunday watching the Phillies' series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, reading the numerous texts that had been sent to his phone, and listening to recorded messages from some of his former players like Chase Utley, Brad Lidge, Jimmy Rollins, and others.

Manuel, 79, had the stroke Saturday while he was in the middle of a medical procedure. Doctors immediately removed the blood clot, but the next 24 hours were crucial for his recovery, as his wife Missy told the Phillies.

The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery,… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2023

There is no one quite like Charlie Manuel in Phillies lore. A West Virginia native, his laid back and genial personality was an odd fit with Philadelphia's gruff and gritty exterior, especially since the Phillies hadn't been to the playoffs in 12 years when he began managing the Phillies in 2005. But that was only at first. It didn't take long for Manuel and his easy, likable charm to win over Phillies fans.

In 2007, Manuel's third year with the team, he led them to their first playoff appearance since 1993. Just one year later, he and the entire Phillies forever etched their names in Philadelphia history when they won the the franchise's second World Series trophy, their first since 1980. And if the win itself didn't transform Manuel into a Philly folk hero, his speech at the end of the 2008 World Series parade certainly did, when he uttered the words "this is for Philadelphia" and heard tens of thousands of fans ecstatically answer back.

Manuel was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2014, just one year after the team fired him (replacing him with Ryne Sandberg), and has continued to work with them ever since. Only Chase Utley and Jason Kelce hold a similar spot in Phillies fans' hearts, so it's no wonder that Manuel's wife believes the constant stream of love and support they've gotten from Phillies fans over the last few days has genuinely helped him heal. There's enough Manuel-directed positive energy in Philadelphia to heal an entire stadium of Charlie Manuels.

I am not a religious man, but I am praying for Charlie Manuel. — Tom Levy (@JustTomLevy) September 16, 2023

Philly! Keep those positive vibes flowing for Charlie Manuel. We love you, Skip! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/V8g5YledYm — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) September 17, 2023

Forget about the Phillies. Charlie Manuel is one of the greatest human beings ever. We need him. Sending positive energy to him. — Séamus Doyle (@saintseamus) September 16, 2023

I may not know much, but I do know that Charlie Manuel is likely the toughest guy that I’ve ever been lucky enough to call a friend. He’s also one of the kindest. Don’t stop sending healing vibes to him & his family, and keep him in your thoughts. You got this, @CMBaseball41 ♥️💪🏻 — Hog Island Press (@hogislandpress) September 17, 2023

Charlie Manuel is a man who defines the attitude and energy of what we’re all about so goddamned much, I simply need him to live to 300 years old — NBAs The Slap (@NBCsTheSlap) September 16, 2023

“The Red Demon”

Yagisawa hit Manuel in face with 90-mph fastball, he had a broken jaw, broken nose and lost ten teeth. Charlie Manuel returned in seven weeks!

Also led a few expatriate baseball players that fought the entire East German hockey team in Tokyo nightclub,`79

Godspeed https://t.co/ETo22ZSkbk pic.twitter.com/NJ1rCqQgOl — Jim Koenigsberger (@Jimfrombaseball) September 17, 2023