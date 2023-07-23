France's Leon Marchand beaks Michael Phelps' last individual world record in 400 IM

Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the United States and gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, right, celebrate during Men's 400m Individual Medley award ceremony in the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Michael Phelps’ last individual world record has fallen.

French star Leon Marchand set the world record in the men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Marchand won the gold medal in the event with a time of 4:02.50 seconds. That beat Phelps’ previous world record mark of 4:03.84, which he set at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"That was insane, one of the most painful things I've done," Marchand said, via Reuters. "It was amazing to do it here, and the time is crazy … The best is yet to come."

Phelps was calling the race in Japan, too, and celebrated with Marchand after the record fell.

INCREDIBLE!



Michael Phelps calls the race where his last individual world record gets broken by Leon Marchand, who also happens to be coached by Phelps’ former coach, Bob Bowman. #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/kCNcfMvKG5 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2023

American Carson Foster finished in second in the race on Sunday. He came in just more than four seconds behind Marchand. Japan’s Daiya Seto finished in third.

Phelps won 28 Olympic medals throughout his career, which makes him the most decorated Olympian in the history of the summer games. He won 23 gold medals, too, which is the most ever won.

He held five individual world records in five different races when he retired in 2016. He still holds records in the 4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relays.

Marchand, 21, is set to start his junior year at Arizona State this fall under coach Bob Bowman, who is the head coach of the United States team at the world championships. He’s already eying the Olympics next summer in Paris, where he’ll likely be the favorite in the 200 IM.

"I think I can handle the pressure pretty well right now," Marchand said, via ESPN . "It's not perfect and I can get better and I have one year to improve."

Marchand’s record was one of three set on Sunday. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus beat Katie Ledecky’s record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle by more than three seconds. Australia also set the 4x100 women’s freestyle world record.