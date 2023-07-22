Freshman Austin Peay WR Jeremiah Collins killed in car crash

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Austin Peay at Chattanooga CHATTANOOGA, TN - SEPTEMBER 02: An Austin Peay Governors helmet on the sideline during the game between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Austin Peay Governors on September 2, 2021 at Finley stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Incoming freshman Austin Peay wide receiver Jeremiah Collins was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nashville on Friday. He was 18 years old.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Collins was killed when the truck he was driving careened off an exit ramp at a high rate of speed.

Collins was driving a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup truck at a high rate of speed when attempting to to take the I-24 West to Clarksville exit, causing it to leave the roadway and roll several times before coming to rest in a grassy area, according to the release. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died. According to police, there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

“We are all devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jeremiah Collins,” Austin Peay coach Scotty Walden said in a statement. “Jeremiah was an outstanding young man who brought an incredible attitude and energy every day. We grieve with the Collins family for their tragic loss and lift them up in prayer.”

Collins was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and a native of Louisville. He had originally committed to Louisville early in 2022 before decommitting and signing with Austin Peay. He was ranked as the No. 32 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Collins played football at Male High School in Louisville before he transferred to play at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for his senior season. Oakland won the Class 6A Tennessee state title in 2022.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Collins family today” Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison said. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jeremiah and we will do everything we can to support his friends, family and teammates at this time.”