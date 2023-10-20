Greg Norman expresses optimism for LIV Golf's future, 'zero' concerns about his role

LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Pro-Am DORAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 19: LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, rides in a cart with a dog during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 19, 2023 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

DORAL, Fla. — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman radiated confidence and expressed “zero” concern about either the future of LIV Golf or his own professional fate.

In a session with a small group of reporters that included Yahoo Sports, Norman covered a wide range of topics, from LIV’s upcoming schedule to the financial worth and stability of the breakaway tour’s 12 franchises to the value proposition for future LIV players. LIV's 2023 season wraps up this weekend

LIV Golf is in a middling position — too old to be a startup, too young to be a legacy league. While it has struggled to gain viewers, it continues to serve as a home for many of the finest golfers on the planet, and it’s backed by the limitless billions of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The Saudi connection alone is enough to disqualify LIV as a viable enterprise in the minds of its many critics. However, recent on-the-ground success — particularly a raucous weekend in Adelaide, Australia — only bolsters Norman’s belief that LIV is particularly set up well for international growth.

“Everywhere we go, we grow value, we grow value, we grow in value,” Norman said. “It's different than in the U.S., right? Where you're just U.S.-centric. That's the beauty of what LIV is.”

To address that perceived need, LIV is reworking its schedule for 2024, planning for eight international events and six domestic ones. LIV officials have not yet released the schedule, but expect to do so soon.

Norman emphasized that he is not a part of the framework agreement that the PIF and the PGA Tour are working to enact by the end of the year. Tour officials indicated during congressional testimony earlier this year that a condition of the agreement was that Norman be relieved of his duties, but Norman dismissed that idea.

“I was never in any fear of anybody saying anything, or any animus against me, or anything like that, because the business model works,” Norman said. “If anybody wants to sit down and understand that business model and actually see it for what it truly is, then you'll see the reason why we are in the position we are in today.”

Norman reiterated that he has “zero” concerns about the future of LIV. Moreover, he contended that he continues to receive inquiries from players interested in joining LIV — repeating what Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have said earlier this week.

“Personally myself, I'm speaking to numerous players who want to come on with LIV,” Norman said. “They know there's an opportunity to come on with LIV, they didn't have the chance in the beginning … Our players are doing a great job of articulating exactly how great our platform is and how fun it is out here. So we're getting a lot of expressions of interest from individuals.”

Norman has made grandiose pronouncements before about LIV’s reach and stability. However, the league is wrapping up its second year and — by all public pronouncements — appears on track for a busy offseason and a third season to begin early in 2024.

“LIV’s in a very, very solid, great place," Norman said. The season wraps up this weekend with a series of team play events, and will return next spring at a still-undisclosed location and date.