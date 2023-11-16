Guard Azzi Fudd will not play in No. 8 UCONN's game vs. No. 20 Maryland

UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

UConn junior guard and Washington, D.C.-area native Azzi Fudd will not play versus No. 20 Maryland on Thursday night.

According to the school, Fudd wouldn't be made available after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier this week. Following testing, No. 8 UConn will provide more information at a later date. A knee injury in 2022, resulted in Fudd missing 14 games.

Fudd is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.

The Huskies continue to battle injures with their starting group, which has played a total of 14 games together during their time in Storrs, Conn. The Huskies enter the matchup after a stunning 92-81 upset loss to N.C. State.