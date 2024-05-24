Guardians may be MLB's biggest surprise team for a surprising reason

MLB: APR 09 White Sox at Guardians CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 09: Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) react after Naylor hit a 2-run home run during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2024, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There has been no organization in baseball better at developing premier starting pitching over the past decade than the Cleveland Guardians. From Corey Kluber to Carlos Carrasco, Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, the team’s track record of developing talented arms has continued to be its strength. In recent years, the team’s success and key to any postseason berth has often fallen on the shoulders of its rotation.

This season, the Guardians are using a different recipe as they sit atop the AL Central.

The Guardians’ offense has been the team’s driving force through nearly the first two months of the season. Through 50 games, Cleveland (33-17) is tied for fifth in MLB in runs scored with a +65 run differential that also ranks fifth in the league.

Unlike teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers and Orioles, the Guardians' lineup doesn’t feature the type of stars you usually see around the best offenses in baseball. Third baseman José Ramirez is a superstar talent who remains a constant force in the middle of Cleveland’s lineup. And after an unusually slow start, the five-time All-Star has started to turn it on with an OPS over 1.000 in his past 15 games. First baseman Josh Naylor has put himself on the map as one of the American League’s best hitters and since the beginning of last season, Naylor’s .291 batting average ranks 11th in baseball. His increased power since arriving in Cleveland adds a much-needed boost of thump.

With a standout superstar like Ramirez and rising star in Naylor, the jump in offense still comes as a surprise. Last season, the Guardians ranked 27th in baseball in runs scored and finished third in the AL Central. This is the highest the team has been since finishing third in runs scored in 2018.

To make that type of leap, Cleveland has needed production from other spots in its order, especially while spark plug Steven Kwan, who was leading the American League in hitting, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

It takes more than one person to make up for Kwan’s absence. And, the Guardians have gotten it from three players. Second baseman Andrés Giménez, center fielder Tyler Freeman and utility man David Fry have each contributed in big ways. Giménez has reverted to his 2022 form that saw him make his first All-Star appearance and finish sixth in AL MVP voting. The 25-year-old second baseman has an .844 OPS over the past two weeks.

Freeman and Fry are the two unknowns who have started to make a name for themselves over the past month. Freeman is tied for the team lead in doubles, while Fry has been arguably Cleveland’s best hitter all season with a team-leading 1.076 OPS.

As was true with former manager Terry Francona, the Guardians are keeping that same DNA under first-year manager Stephen Vogt and being aggressive on the basepaths. Not only are they taking the extra base, they're fifth in MLB in stolen bases.

As the Guardians look to keep their grip on the AL Central, don’t expect a major move at the trade deadline that launches them into October. Cleveland has never been the team that has made a big swing at the deadline. Their moves are often internal with one or two ancillary moves to round out a roster.

As June approaches, can Cleveland's offense stay at this level or even improve? Kwan’s return in the coming weeks should have an immediate impact and boost, and with Ramirez playing at his usual levels, he has the ability to put the team on his back for several weeks.

The benefit of the early season success is it hasn't come from one person, which may be the reason the Guardians are able to sustain their production.

The Guardians’ newfound offense comes at an opportune time as the Royals appear to be their closest competition in the division so far. And with Kansas City’s rotation being one of the best in baseball, having a lineup that can put runs on the board will be beneficial in Cleveland's quest to win the division.

Even bigger than the division, any team in the American League that has hopes to compete in the postseason needs to score runs. The Guardians, Yankees, Royals and Orioles each sit top 10 in MLB in runs scored.

The Guardians are a good team, and after dealing with injuries in their rotation early, they have started to stabilize. Meanwhile, their bullpen ranks first in baseball. But with an offense that can consistently put runs on the board, being able to give their pitchers cushioned leads or showing the ability to fight back makes for a well-rounded team.