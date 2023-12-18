Hornets' Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Chris Carlson/AP)

Miles Bridges was denied entry to Canada on Sunday night, and his availability for the Charlotte Hornets' game against Toronto Raptors on Monday is now in question.

In a now-since deleted tweet, Bridges wrote that he "got denied in the 6." The 6 is a nickname for Toronto, because of its six phone area codes and often used by the rapper and Toronto native, Drake.

Miles Bridges tweeted, then deleted a post yesterday about being denied entry into Canada.



The Hornets play against the Raptors in Toronto tonight. pic.twitter.com/GVOM9cmGZy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer reported that the team is attempting to resolve the matter so Bridges can suit up. At this time, no reason has been officially given for why Bridge was denied.

It's assumed that Bridges was denied entry, because Canada can exclude or deny entry to anyone with a criminal record. In these situations, it's up to Canada's discretion who is and isn't admitted. Those with a criminal record may file a waiver of exclusion, and if cleared must pay a fee.

Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child's parent on Nov. 3, 2022. He was sentenced to three years probation with no jail time. Bridges has a Feb. 20 court case for an alleged violation of a domestic violence court order.

The NBA suspended the Hornets forward 30 games as a result of the incident.

After missing a year and half of basketball, Bridges returned to play on Nov. 17. He sat out the entire 2022-2023 season and his last game prior to this season was April 10, 2022.

Bridges is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 14 games this year.

This story will be updated.