How to help Hawaii's wildfire victims: Food banks, shelters, and cash donations

Hawaii Wildfires: Paradise Burning August 9, 2023, Kahului, Hawaii, USA: Residents and tourists seek shelter at Maui High School, in Kahului. A large fire consumed the town of Lahaina. At least six people have died in fires in Maui, officials said Wednesday. Some injuries have been reported, but officials did not provide a number. Crews continue to battle fires in Maui and the Big Island, which have been fanned in part by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm. (Credit Image: © Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/ZUMA Press Wire). (Kevin Fujii/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Thousands of Hawaiians were forced to flee their homes and abandon their businesses this week, as raging wildfires engulfed large swathes of land on Maui and the Big Island.

Officials confirmed that the fires have caused 36 deaths so far, with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issuing a somber warning on Wednesday that numbers could rise. Hospitals on Maui have been overwhelmed with burn victims and patients with smoke-related illnesses.

The historic town of Lahaina, home to around 9,000 residents, was "almost totally burnt to the ground," Sen. Brian Schatz said on Wednesday. In Maui alone, over 270 structures have been damaged so far.

“These were small businesses that invested in Maui,” Hawaii’s acting Gov. Sylvia Luke said on Wednesday. “These were local residents. We need to figure out a way to help a lot of people in the next several years. The road to recovery will be long.”

Since Tuesday, aid organizations and community-led groups have mobilized to provide assistance to those affected by the fires. The state's attorney general, Anne Lopez, has warned donors to be cautious against "bad actors" who could "take advantage of people's goodwill." And Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has provided a list of tips on his website for avoiding scams when donating.

Here’s a list of credible organizations that you can donate to:

American Red Cross — Several shelters have been opened across Maui and Hawaii by the American Red Cross to provide accommodation and safety for those displaced by the wildfires. "The Red Cross is working with local, state and federal officials and more help is on the way," the organization said in a statement.Donations can be made here.

Hawaii Salvation Army — Since Wednesday, this organization has fed thousands of evacuees at the Maui County/American Red Cross shelter. Volunteer positions are available for those interested in helping on the ground. Donations can be made here.

Maui United Way — For those interested in donating to more community-driven organizations, United Way is accepting donations so they can provide relief to the island's residents. Donations can be made here.

Maui Humane Society — Located in Maui, this animal shelter is looking for donations as well as those able to foster an animal. "We had zero kennels open before the fires began and now are expecting more dogs to come in," the Maui Humane Society wrote on Facebook. Dog food, cat food, pop-up crates and litter trays are all requested by the shelter. Donations can be made here.

Maui Food Bank — This organization has set up multiple donation and collection points across the island. Maui Food Bank is accepting cash and food donations as well as toiletries and baby products. "With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide 4 meals to the hungry living in our island community," the website states. Donations can be made here.