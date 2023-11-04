How to watch tonight's LSU vs. Alabama college football game

Tennessee v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 21: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after their 34-20 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 10. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's Louisiana State University vs. Alabama match. Are you ready to watch the LSU Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 10 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Game: No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the LSU vs. Alabama game?

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide face off this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

What channel is the LSU at Alabama game on?

Saturday's LSU vs. Alabama game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

Week 10 College football games schedule:

Friday, Nov. 3

Princeton at Dartmouth | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Boston College at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Colorado State at Wyoming | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX

Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

Campbell at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

UConn at No. 17 Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Arkansas at Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Nebraska at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Wisconsin at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Jacksonville State at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Holy Cross at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Presbyterian | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Sam Houston | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Bucknell at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Army at No. 25 Air Force | 2 p.m. | CBSSN

Arizona State at No. 18 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Georgia Tech at Virginia | 2 p.m. | CW

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Butler at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Florida at Memphis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Wofford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

North Arizona at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports

No. 4 Florida State at Pitt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 11 Penn State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 24 Tulane at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Iowa at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

James Madison at Georgia State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Merrimack at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UCF at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Houston at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at South Carolina State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Auburn at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Charlotte at Tulsa | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at UIW | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Arkansas at North Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal at No. 6 Oregon | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Louisiana Tech at Liberty | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | NFL Network

Weber State at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 21 Kansas at Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPN

BYU at West Virginia | 7 p.m. | FS1

Utah State at San Diego State | 7 p.m. | FOX

Georgia Southern at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Purdue at No. 3 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Kentucky at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

SMU at Rice | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama | 7:45 p.m. | CBS

Miami (Fla.) at NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Sacramento State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Stanford at Washington State | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Western Kentucky at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Boise State at Fresno State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 19 UCLA at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

