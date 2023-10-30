Israel-Hamas live updates: Ground operations underway in Gaza as death toll climbs

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in the north of the Gaza Strip, on October 30, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel's war against Hamas appears to have entered a new stage, with its soldiers carrying out targeted raids into Gaza ahead of an expected full-scale ground invasion.

The death toll continues to rise in Gaza, where conditions remain dire. The United Nations warned Monday that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

U.S. officials also remain concerned that Israel's ground operations in Gaza could lead to a widening war.

Yahoo News is providing live updates on the escalating conflict in the blog below.