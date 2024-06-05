The It List: 'Bad Boys' reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Cyndi Lauper documentary shows her true colors, Pat Sajak gives 'Wheel of Fortune' 1 final spin

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my thoughtful colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 The Bad Boys are back in town

When: Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters June 7.

What to know: The buddy cops played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in action, complete with intense standoffs and signature wisecracking.

In this installment, their late captain is linked to drug cartels, so they set out to clear his name.

Editor-reporter Laura Clark, who has already seen the movie, told me the nostalgia factor is huge here. It’s the fourth film in the franchise, which kicked off in 1995.

Why I'll be watching: At this point, I feel like I've grown up with Smith and Lawrence. What am I gonna do, not show up to the family reunion? I must!

📺 Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaves prison — and enters reality TV

When: Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup airs Mondays on Lifetime starting June 3.

What to know: The docuseries examines Blanchard's struggle to adapt to a new normal after a life of alleged abuse, prison time and social media fame — if that's even possible.

She has been a tabloid figure since news of her arrest broke in 2015. She orchestrated the murder of her mother, who allegedly abused her through Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The case inspired viral documentaries and fictional adaptations. Blanchard served seven years in prison, during which she amassed a significant social media fanbase.

Since her release in December 2023, she made headlines for the tumult she faced in her personal life, including breaking up with the man she married while behind bars to reunite with a past fiancé.

Why I'll be watching: I don't think we've ever had a celebrity like Blanchard. It's hard to look away as she navigates this brave new world of parole officers and viral selfies.

🎥 Cyndi Lauper shows her true colors in a new documentary

When: Let the Canary Sing starts streaming on Paramount+ June 4.

What to know: You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know at least one Cyndi Lauper song, but this documentary reveals a backstory even long-standing fans might not know.

In her own words, Lauper recalls early fame, day jobs and landing on Tipper Gore’s infamous “Filthy Fifteen” song list.

Barbara Kempe from our copy desk said she loved the film about the Go-Gos from the same director, and I inherently trust anyone who regularly fixes my grammar.

Why I'll be watching: "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" includes me!

📺 Pat Sajak goes for one last spin on Wheel of Fortune

When: Sajak hosts his final episode June 7 on ABC.

What to know: After four decades and three Emmys, the beloved host is ready for retirement.

He's not leaving Wheel of Fortune entirely. He plans to stick around for a few years behind the scenes as a consultant.

Entertainment reporter David Artavia told me that along with Vanna White, new host Ryan Seacrest will put a new spin on the show — pun intended.

"[Sajak] has made such an impact on this whole country. He's become a companion, a best friend to a lot of people," Seacrest told Fox News.

Why I'll be watching: I typically like to put a game show on in the background, but be anxiously cheering for whoever wins to bankrupt the network with their enormous winnings in Sajak's honor.

What to read

📚Michael Richards dramatically enters the scene with a new memoir

When: Entrances and Exits is available for purchase June 4.

What to know: Best known for his beloved portrayal of Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, there's a lot to unpack about Richards's life since the series ended.

He spills secrets about the show in the book, from network concerns about the height of Kramer’s hair to the other actors in the running to play the character. (Spoiler: No one!)

Reporter Dylan Stableford explained that Richards's post-Seinfeld career has been virtually nonexistent compared to his fellow co-stars' careers following a racist rant during a standup set at the Laugh Factory in 2006.

"I have no defense. I blew it," he writes, according to an excerpt from the Daily Beast.

Why I'll be reading: Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both recently starred in movies, so if I read this and listen to Jason Alexander's podcast, I'll have Seinfeld bingo.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.