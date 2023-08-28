The It List: A killer sloth goes on murder spree in Shudder slasher 'Slotherhouse,' new docuseries reveals how to 'Live to 100,' 'Choose Love' is Netflix's 1st interactive rom-com and all the best in pop culture the week of Aug. 28, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Never mind that cocaine bear — Slotherhouse features one killer sloth

Move over Cocaine Bear — it's time for Alpha the Killer Sloth to wreak havoc. Matthew Goodhue's new horror comedy drops viewers down inside the hallowed halls of the Sigma Lambda Theta sorority, where college senior Emily Young (Lisa Ambalavanar) has introduced her sisters to their furry new mascot. But when those halls run red with human blood, all eyes turn to Alpha as the potential cause of the murder spree. This exclusive clip from the film features a tender bonding moment between Emily and Alpha... and reveals that this sloth is quicker in mind, body and vengeance than most of his kind. — Ethan Alter

Slotherhouse premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Learn how to stay golden in Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Remember when funny lady Betty White swore that the secret to longevity was hot dogs? Well, Dan Buetnner, a National Geographic Fellow who has written several bestselling books on the geographical areas where people live the longest, healthiest lives, has some additional advice on the subject. In this docuseries, he visits the lively spots — Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, Calif. — to find out and, more importantly for us, share their secrets. Please note that it likely will not make you as charming as White, the TV pioneer and animal lover who died in December 2021, a month before what would have been her 100th birthday. — Raechal Shewfelt

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 on Netflix.

STREAM IT: Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones swan song Dial of Destiny swings onto digital

Harrison Ford's fifth and final adventure as the world's all-time coolest archeologist wasn't exactly the box office titan (or flawless masterpiece) many hoped it would be. But Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought enough James Mangoldian action sequences, humor, nostalgia, cantankerous Ford, emotion and Nazi punching to be considered a success. As Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy says in an exclusive clip from the film's home entertainment release (watch above), "You want to get dropped back into Indiana Jones, and have that feeling that you had when you first watched Raiders of the Lost Ark." That might be an impossible standard, but it was a valiant effort. — Kevin Polowy

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on digital Tuesday, Aug. 28 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Alicia Silverstone isn't clueless about delivering big scares in Perpetrator

Alicia Silverstone's late-career transformation into a Scream Queen continues with Perpetrator, the Clueless star's latest low-budget, high-scares horror movie. Silverstone plays Aunt Hildie, a recluse who welcomes her rebellious niece, Jonny (Kiah McKirnan), into her home ahead of the girl's literally transformative 18th birthday. Suddenly gifted with the power to shapeshift, Jonny decides to find out what happened to a group of missing girls in her area... although her aunt might have a thing or two to say about that. Check out this exclusive clip from the film where Silverstone gets a taste of a particularly bloody birthday cake. — E.A.

Perpetrator premieres Friday, Sept. 1 on Shudder and in select theaters.

WATCH IT: Hilary Swank hunts for her son's killer in The Good Mother

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank leaves the Alaska Daily behind for an upstate New York newspaper in a new drama from writer/director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. When Swank's journalist learns that her son has been murdered, she teams up with his girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) to bring his killers to justice. But lifting up that particular rock exposes all sorts of criminal malfeasance in their economically troubled hometown — including a thriving drug trade and corruption within local law enforcement. This exclusive clip from the film features Swank trying to get information out of pal and police officer even as she grieves her son. — E.A.

The Good Mother premieres Friday, Sept. 1 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: The Boogeyman will have you shaking in your socks on digital

How effective were the jump-scares in The Boogeyman? Director Rob Savage had to re-edit the film after test audiences were taking too long to recover from one especially shocking moment, missing vital plot information in the scene immediately after it. The film is scary and heavy, as those haunted are all reeling from deaths in their life. But it wasn't pure macabre on the set from the looks of a blooper reel bonus feature from this week's digital release (watch an exclusive clip above). Even people being terrorized by the Boogeyman can break for laughter. — K.P.

The Boogeyman releases on digital Tuesday, Aug. 28 on Amazon and on DVD Oct. 10.

STREAM IT: Viewers can pilot their own adventure in Choose Love

Netflix's new romantic comedy is a dream come true for fans of the genre who find themselves yelling at the screen, instructing the main character to "Go get him!" or "Apologize to her!" Crazy Ex-Girlfriend director Stuart McDonald is behind the streamer's latest interactive offering, in which whomever's watching will have an experience based on the twists and turns they want the story to take. Should actress Laura Marano's Cami, a singer-turned-recording engineer, end up with her current boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster)? Or should she go for a British musician named Rex (Avan Jogia)? What about her ex Jack, who's played by Jordi Webber? The answers to those questions will determine how events and that all-important ending play out. — R.S.

Choose Love premieres Thursday, Aug. 31 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: Mr. Jimmy chronicles the rock 'n' roll journey of a Japanese immigrant's song

For 30 years, Akio Sakurai lovingly recreated Led Zeppelin concerts note-for-note in tiny Tokyo clubs, all to honor his lifelong idol Jimmy Page. One fateful evening, Page himself was a surprise attendee at one of Sakurai's gigs — and the virtuosic Japanese guitarist's life was forever changed. Encouraged by Page's praise, Sakurai soon left his day job, family and everything he knew behind in Japan to pursue his rock 'n' roll dreams in Los Angeles, where he joined the long-running cover band Led Zepagain. The fascinating documentary Mr. Jimmy follows Sakurai's good times/bad times as he tries to make a new life for himself, and with the band's blessing, the film features more than 25 Zeppelin songs — yet another sign of Page's rare, ringing endorsement. — Lyndsey Parker

Mr. Jimmy premieres Friday, Sept. 1 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: One Piece is Netflix's latest foray into live action anime remakes

If at first you don't succeed, try try again. While Netflix's live action re-do of the beloved anime series Cowboy Bebop went down in flames, the streamer is hoping for better things for its makeover of the high seas adventure One Piece, which has been delighting audiences in manga form since 1997 and in animated form since 1999. Mexican rising star Iñaki Godoy plays the franchise's hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a Straw Hat pirate looking for the titular treasure that would bring him fame and wealth beyond compare. — E.A.

One Piece premieres Friday, Aug. 31 on Netflix.

HEAR IT: Heather Morris podcast The Bystanders is 'darker and a lot zanier' in Season 2

Best known for her portrayal of Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, Morris has moved on to a scripted podcast that examines the bystander effect, the psychological theory that people are less likely to help someone when there are others around. Morris is an executive producer, writer and cast member on the show, which boasts McKinley High's own Sue Sylvester, Jane Lynch, as the narrator, thanks to a quick text conversation during the pandemic. "I was just so hooked on the storyline and just what it did to me personally, I knew it would do the same for lots of others," Morris tells Yahoo Entertainment of what brought her on board with The Bystanders. "The storyline in Season 2 is so fun. It's still that dark comedy scripted but it's a lot darker and a lot zanier this season, and that was so much fun to get together and write." Listen closely for the voices of other familiar names, too, including Margaret Cho, Kathleen Turner, Wayne Knight and former Glee co-star Darren Criss. — R.S.

Season 2 of The Bystanders is available now, wherever you get your podcasts.

WATCH IT: Jennifer Lawrence made an R-rated sex comedy, and it did not disappoint

Her role choice hasn't always reflected this, but Jennifer Lawrence has always been a comedy star. Just watch pretty much any interview she's ever done. She's naturally funny. Lawrence showed some of her satirical edge in 2021's Oscar-nominated Don't Look Up, but with this summer's R-rated No Hard Feelings, the popular star got to dive head-first to pure unadulterated broad comedy. She played a financially desperate woman hired to "date" a wealthy couple's awkward 19-year-old son, and to no surprise she delivered the goods. The film hits Blu-ray and digital this week with bonus features including outtakes and bloopers. — K.P.

No Hard Feelings releases on Blu-ray and digital Tuesday, Aug. 28 on Amazon.

READ IT: It Happened Right Here: America's Pop Culture Landmarks is a trip

Chris Epting, the author of 40 books about travel and history, has taken sites listed in his previous works, such as James Dean Died Here, and added many new ones to create this encyclopedic listing of notable locations. Here readers will find photos and descriptions of famous addresses, such as the Los Angeles home where Marilyn Monroe was found dead in 1962, the filming locations for productions including Stranger Things and When Harry Met Sally and a whole lot more. The book's odd tour of more than 1,000 notable locales in North America is divided into sections, including ones like "Let's Go to the Movies," "Crime, Murder, and Assassination" and "Celebrity Deaths and Infamous Celebrity Events," so the celebrity savvy can flip through it when they're not devouring the latest movies and shows. — R.S.

It Happened Right Here: America's Pop Culture Landmarks is available now on Amazon.

WEAR IT: These are the Ahsoka rings you're looking for

There's no better way to ring in the arrival of the latest Star Wars streaming show, Ahsoka, than with the new Ahsoka Tano Ring Collection from Enso Rings. Rosario Dawson plays the former Jedi Padawan in the character's first live action series and her skill with a lightsaber is represented courtesy of the Ahsoka Tano Ring — a DualTone sapphire and pearl design with her fighting face etched into its surface. Meanwhile, the companion Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh Ring is a copper piece that features her name as written in the ancient language of Aurebesh. Each ring retails for $49.99 but their value for hardcore Star Wars fans is priceless. — E.A.

The Ahsoka Tano Ring Collection is available now on the Enso Rings website.

WATCH IT: Nick Cave's the Birthday Party get their onscreen celebration

Long before Nick Cave became the elder statesmen of Goth and the post-punk version of Dear Abby with his insightful Red Hand Files column, he led short-lived but highly influential cult band the Birthday Party, whose "Release the Bats" was named by NME as one of the greatest Goth tracks of all time. Now the documentary Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party, according to its press release, "tells the story of the Birthday Party's ascent, apex, and inevitable collapse… a thrilling tale of epic struggle, artistic genius, and total dysfunctionality." The doc, which features never-before-seen archival footage and photographs chronicling the group from breakthrough to breakup, is executive produced by Cave's Wings of Desire collaborator Wim Wenders and co-produced by Mick Harvey, Cave's former longtime bandmate in the Boys Next Door, the Birthday Party and the Bad Seeds. — L.P.

Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Partypremieres Friday, Sept. 1 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

PLAY IT: Hit the beach with a new Magnum P.I. Playmobil set

Time to get those Hawaiian shirts out of storage. Playmobil's latest classic '80s car playset puts fans behind the wheel of Thomas Magnum's signature red Ferrari. The P.I. himself is also included, complete with Tom Selleck's signature mustache and with sidekicks Higgins, Rick and T.C. riding shotgun. — E.A.

Playmobil's Magnum P.I. Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole is available now at the official Playmobil website.

WATCH IT: Continue your martial arts studies with Vol. 2 of Shout's incredible Shaw Brothers Collection

Get in your fighting stance for another dozen martial arts epics from Hong Kong's legendary action producers, the Shaw Brothers. This second Shout! Factory collection covers 12 movies released between 1970 and 1974, including The Delightful Forest, Man of Iron and The Bride From Hell. Look for plenty of audio commentaries, featurettes and even a feature-length documentary that tracks the rise and fall of the Shaw Brothers Studio. — E.A.

Shout's Shaw Brothers Classics Collection Vol. 2 is available at most major retailers, including Amazon.