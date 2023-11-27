Jalen Hurts' TD run lifts Eagles past Bills in wild overtime thriller

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks into the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 21978422 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Jalen Hurts did it again.

In a fitting ode to the faceoff of dual-threat quarterbacks, the Philadelphia Eagles’ franchise man escaped up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown to hoist the Eagles over the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

With a 37-34 victory, the Eagles improved their league-best record to 10-1 while the Bills fell to .500, their 6-6 record hovering dangerously outside of the playoff picture.

For the fourth straight game, the Eagles trailed at halftime. For the fourth straight game, that didn’t stop Philadelphia from rallying to win.

Credit Jake Elliott’s game-tying 59-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, Hurts’ three touchdowns in four pass attempts across the third and fourth quarters, and Eagles cornerback James Bradberry jumping a pass intended for Stefon Diggs.

The Bills, despite leading for nearly two straight quarters and retaking a lead with 1:52 to play, couldn’t hang on long enough against a team that’s repeatedly refused to fold.

