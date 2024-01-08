Jameis Winston's teammates, past and present, come to his defense after TD brouhaha

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

Everyone can get off Jameis Winston's back. For anyone that didn't like that the New Orleans Saints quarterback called an audible from a kneel down to a run play out of victory formation, well, that's too bad.

Teammates, both past and present, have been running — not walking — to Winston's aid since he and the Saints decided to help running back Jamaal Williams' score his first touchdown on Sunday.

Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was fired on Monday, didn't have to like it. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who called to run out the clock, doesn't have to like it.

Pundits in the media don't have to find it polite or savory. And Falcons fans certainly don't have to either. In fact, New Orleans likes it that much more, because their rival doesn't and the Saints ended Atlanta's season in one of the most embarrassing ways possible.

Longtime New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham, made that especially clear on X — formerly Twitter — when he came to Winston's defense on Monday afternoon.

"Get off [Winston's] back," Graham, who played six of his 13 seasons with the Saints, said. "This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also f*** the falcons."

Standout defensive end Cam Jordan took to social media to sing Winston's praises as a teammate.

And he got my guy @jswaggdaddy a td! uplift a Tmmate! @Jaboowins That’s my Tmmate!! https://t.co/ayTop4gsAZ — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2024

As did running back Alvin Kamara and former New Orleans tailback Mark Ingram.

Jameis Winston is a real one! True professional, selfless and an extremely hard worker. This notion that he went rogue is trash. If anything, it shows the love he has for his teammates. He is my brother, one of my favorite teammates. You are better after spending time with Jaboo! — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 8, 2024

Starting quarterback Derek Carr answered questions about the Saints final play and also lended his support to Winston.

Derek Carr was asked if was concerning that Pete Carmichael’s play call was overruled. He said no. Carr said players want to take care of their guys and sometimes there’s not much that coaches can do about that 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 7, 2024

With 1:10 remaining in New Orleans' 48-17 win over the Falcons, Allen told Winston to run victory formation. Even though the Saints sat on the doorstep of a touchdown, with the win very much in hand, the courtesy thing to do was not to punch it in from one-yard out.

But wait, how does the old expression go? All's fair in love and war? Well, New Orleans and the Falcons' rivalry comes as close to war as any pair of teams in sports.

And with that in mind, Winston and company helped Williams get his only score of 2023 and got to run the score up on the Falcons. A win-win if ever there was one for the Saints and their fans. After the game, Williams, who was the 2022 rushing-touchdown leader, told the media just how much his teammates decision meant to him.

"I appreciate my teammates more than anything,” Williams said via NOLA.com. "They see what I go through, what I’ve been going through this whole year. Trying to help the team in anyway I can. I appreciate them for getting me a touchdown."

Smith ran to midfield to curse out Allen, who attempted to apologize to his colleague, following the game. During his postgame comments, Allen didn't hold back revealing that it was the players, and not him, who made the decision to run the touchdown play.

“They did that on their own,” Allen said. "That’s not acceptable."

He said that Smith "should be" upset about what took place.

Winston and his teammates made it very clear that running the score up on the Falcons wasn't their motive. The thing they cared about was doing right by their teammate.

"The score was already 41-17, so I don't know how much worse it can get, but I got a ton of respect for Arthur Smith and the coach that he is," Winston told the media after the game. "I didn't want to disrespect [Smith.] That was not my intention. My intention was to lead the team that I've been with the entire year and we made a collective decision that we wanted to get one of our guys that they fight with — blood, sweat and tears, every game — in the end zone. I'm going to feel good about that.