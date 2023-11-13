James Harden's 0-4 start with Clippers, the year of Tyrese Maxey & can the Knicks stay hot? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Vincent Goodwill is joined today by ESPN’s Monica McNutt to discuss the state of the New York Knicks, Tyrese Maxey’s rise in Philadelphia & the life of an NBA analyst.

The status of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is ever-evolving following his domestic assault charge. Vincent & Monica discuss how the league should handle his situation while operating within the law.

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers haven’t found their footing yet as the team is 0-4 since he joined. The show has faith that it will take more time for everyone to get used to sharing the court and to settle into their respective roles.

The New York Knicks have won 3 straight games, so Monica provides some clarity on why that happened & how they can stay hot in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. The emergence of RJ Barrett and a subdued offseason may be what New York was looking for.

After the departure of James Harden, the 76ers have looked strong following the lead of Tyrese Maxey. Vince and Monica discuss what makes him so special as a player, along with how Joel Embiid can thrive with Maxey running the show.

To close out the podcast the hosts discuss life on the road covering the NBA and how to make it through the long season.

1:00 - Miles Bridges participation status in Charlotte

9:10 - James Harden’s start 0-4 with the Clippers

15:56 - Can the Knicks stay hot?

29:15 - The year of Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia

39:56 - What it’s like to cover the Knicks

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts