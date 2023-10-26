James Harden's absence from 76ers trip reportedly prompts NBA investigation

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers May 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) against the Boston Celtics during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports - 20625266 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

James Harden's absence from the Philadelphia 76ers' season-opening road trip continues to draw attention.

The NBA is currently investigating his availability to "determine whether an approved reason exists for his lack of participation," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The 10-time All-Star won't play when his team opens their regular season against Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, fans learned on Wednesday. He's not expected to be present for Philadelphia's matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, either.

Hours before news of the league's probe broke, Chris Haynes reported that Harden attempted to join the Sixers for both road games. He was reportedly stopped from getting on the plane by a security official.

This came after Harden had been away from the team for 10 days. The guard reportedly no-showed at practice to spend time in Houston.

He showed up to Philadelphia's facilities with his bags packed on the day the team was schedule to leave, prompting coaching staff's decision to keep him in Philadelphia so the team wouldn't be distracted, according to Yahoo Sport's Vincent Goodwill.

Harden was under the impression the team's mention of him staying home to work out was only a recommendation, Haynes' report said.

