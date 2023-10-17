Jazz discontinue shirt for bringing up bad Michael Jordan memories with fans

BKN-JAZZ-BULLS-JORDAN MALONE Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls smiles while standing next to Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz 07 June in the first half of game three of the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The seven game series is tied at 1-1. AFP PHOTO Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images) (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan has become as universal a brand as a human can become in sports, but there are still a few fanbases where his image revives some bad memories.

First and foremost, the Utah Jazz.

In case you need a recap, Jordan's Chicago Bulls twice beat the Jazz in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals, with Jordan's 32.4 points per game helping relegate Karl Malone and John Stockton into the highest levels of the NBA's no-ring club. Those remain the only two NBA Finals that Utah has ever reached.

Most Jazz fans will still grumble that Jordan pushed off Byron Russell before his iconic series-winning shot in 1998's Game 6.

Despite all of that history, someone at Nike decided it was a good idea to design a T-shirt that showed Jordan's Jumpman logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name, as one fan discovered in Utah's official team store.

Fire whoever allowed this design. pic.twitter.com/do05OVagtd — Laird (@lairddoman) October 15, 2023

It's really never great when the Jazz's own store is selling a shirt depicting a quick recap of the two Finals they lost.

It should be noted that shirt wasn't designed for only the Jazz. Similar shirts, with the Jumpman logo over the team's name, are availableforotherteams, including another Jordan nemesis. Utah is simply where the complaints were immediately heard once the shirt hit the store, though there have been past complaints elsewhere about Jordan's logo hitting the team's uniforms.

Days after pictures of the shirt started circulating, the Jazz made the obvious move of discontinuing sales of the shirt, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. They probably weren't quick enough for this to not count as another loss to Jordan.