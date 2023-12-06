Jets QB Aaron Rodgers comes to Zach Wilson's defense after reports, calls leaks from team 'chicken s—'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Aaron Rodgers is having none of it when it comes to the negative reports about Zach Wilson.

Wilson is reluctant to start again for the New York Jets, The Athletic reported? Rodgers, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, doesn't believe it.

Winning organizations don't do that to one of their own, and Rodgers had pointed words for whoever leaked that information on Tuesday.

"That's a problem with the organization," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show". "We need to get to the bottom of whatever this is coming from and put a stop to it privately, because there's no place in a winning culture where — and this isn't the only time. There's been a bunch of other leaks.

"I think it's chicken s— at its core, and I think it has no place at a winning organization."

In short, The Athletic reported on Monday that the Jets approached Wilson about starting at quarterback again after a horrific performance from Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian in a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The former No. 2-overall pick was reportedly reluctant to go back under center, with some concern about getting injured.

Later that afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh refuted the report.

"Let’s be clear," Saleh said, "if he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here."

And Saleh added that Wilson spoke to him and told the coach that he wanted the ball back in his hands, and he wanted to play.

Rodgers was beside himself about the implications for Wilson and that Saleh even needed to address the matter.

"[The report is] basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn't want to play and has given the middle finger to the organization," Rodgers said. "Now listen, I don't want to speak for him because he's getting a chance this week to speak, and I'm going to let him speak.

"I'll tell you that I love the kid and I've spent a lot of time with him, and I think he's an amazing young man. ... He's gone through a lot of s— in the last three years, and he's got every right to be frustrated and disappointed about it. I think he's done a good job of standing up and taking accountability this year when it's been his part to do it."

New York is in the midst of a five-game losing streak. It just waived Boyle on Tuesday and signed Brett Rypien off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, and at 4-8 is nearly out of contention for the playoffs.

Wilson, on paper, appears to be the team's best option at signal caller, but that won't officially be decided until Wednesday when Saleh announces the starter for Week 14.

Wednesday is also the day that quarterbacks speak to the media, so this will also be the first opportunity for Wilson to publicly discuss the news around him.

Again, Rodgers was irate that this was something that ever left the Jets facility and requires a conversation. His position is that this entire ordeal does nothing but hurt the team from a trust and morale standpoint.

"Some conversations are only meant for certain people and shouldn't leave the building," Rodgers said. "There's a trust that goes along with being in the locker room, where you say something to your homie and that s— doesn't go anywhere. Or you say something in the team meeting room [and it] doesn't go anywhere. There's been too many instances this season where stuff is happening. It's not OK, and we need to weed it out in whatever way necessary."