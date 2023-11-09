Jets Quinnen Williams denies quote Troy Aikman attributed to him during 'MNF'

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Matt Patterson/AP)

Quinnen Williams is absolutely perplexed.

Word of what Troy Aikman said during the "Monday Night Football" broadcast finally reached the New York Jets defensive lineman, and Williams vehemently denied it on Wednesday.

When reporters asked Williams about the remarks, he not only denied ever saying them, but added that he's never spoken to Aikman. Williams, who signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension this offseason, told The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt that he had no clue where Aikman got that quote from.

Williams continued, saying that it was "weird" and "upsetting" for the Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN commentator to do so.

Quinnen Williams said he never even spoke to Troy Aikman so he doesn’t know where the quote about him being the “most expensive decoy” came from. Williams said it was “upsetting” and “weird” that Aikman attributed that quote to him. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 8, 2023

All of this started during the Jets game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the midst of the 27-6 loss, Aikman was talking about how New York's coaching staff needs to find a better way to employ Williams.

He came into the season after his first-team, All-Pro selection thanks to a career-high 12 sacks in 2022. Through the first nine weeks of this season, Williams has recorded a measly half a sack.

This prompted Aikman to recall a conversation he said he had with Williams prior to the game.

“He calls himself the highest-paid decoy in football,” Aikman said during the broadcast.

“He calls himself the highest-paid decoy in football” - Troy Aikman on Quinnen Williams pic.twitter.com/22lWu6tosy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2023

To end his interview with reporters, Williams reiterated both his commitment to the Jets, but also to the team's collective goal.

“It’s a team sport,” Williams said. “I just want to help the team win.”