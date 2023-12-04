Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame on 1st ballot; Lou Piniella falls 1 vote short

Detroit Tigers v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Manager Jim Leyland #10 of the Detroit Tigers watches his team take batting practice prior to playing against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 28, 2013 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) (Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Jim Leyland, who managed the Florida Marlins to a World Series championship and the Detroit Tigers to two AL pennants, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Leyland was elected at MLB's winter meetings via a vote of the Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Players Committee that considers accomplishments since 1980. The Hall of Fame announced the results of the voting Sunday evening.

Leyland shared an image of himself in his bedroom alongside his wife Katie at the time he got the call.

One call changed it all.



The moment Jim Leyland and his wife Katie heard he was elected to the Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/V8o9UL35DK — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 4, 2023

Managers Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson and Lou Piniella, umpires Joe West and Ed Montague and executives Hank Peters and Bill White were also on the ballot that requires 12 of 16 votes for enshrinement. Only Leyland was elected with 15 out of 16 votes on his first ballot. Piniella fell one vote short of enshrinement with 11 on his third. West, Gaston, Johnson, Montague and Peters each received fewer than five votes.

Leyland, 78, remains involved in baseball as a special assistant to the Tigers. He spent 22 seasons as an MLB manager with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Tigers. Leyland managed the Pirates to an 856-863 record (.496) over 11 seasons from 1986-96 before joining the Marlins in 1997.

He managed the Marlins to a World Series championship in his first season then left after his second to manage the Colorado Rockies for a single season in 1999. After six years as a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals, Leyland finished his career with the Tigers from 2006-13, managing them to AL pennants in 2006 and 2012. He retired as a manager with a 1,769-1,728 record (.506) and a 44-40 record (.524) in the postseason. His eight playoff appearances are tied for 10th all time.

Prior to his managing career, Leyland spent seasons in minor league baseball as a catcher and third baseman from 1964-70.