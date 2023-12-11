Joe Flacco tried out for 'Inside the NFL' before comeback with Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns is interviewed after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns beat the Jaguars 31-27. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

In an alternate universe, Joe Flacco is watching the Cleveland Browns squander away a postseason spot from a comfortable chair in a television studio. In this reality, he's the one tasked with leading the team to the playoffs.

Flacco continued his strong comeback run Sunday, leading the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The win pushed the Browns to 8-5, good for the fifth playoff seed in the AFC. It was quite the incredible win for Flacco, who took a commercial flight to try out for the team in November.

But the improbable comeback story almost didn't happen. Flacco actually auditioned to be on "Inside the NFL" before joining the Browns, ESPN's Ryan Clark revealed Monday.

Ryan Clark reveals that before joining the Browns, Joe Flacco tried out for "Inside the NFL."



"I'm glad we didn't take him" pic.twitter.com/j89HqUw43M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

That audition seemingly didn't work out, though Flacco probably isn't too upset about that now. Clark seemed OK with the decision too. He quipped, "I'm glad we didn't take [Flacco]." It was Clark's way of expressing he's happier watching Flacco potentially lead the Browns to a playoff spot at 38.

Flacco put up excellent numbers in the team's win over Jacksonville in Week 14. He completed 26 of 45 attempts for 311 yards and threw 3 touchdowns in the win. Through two games, Flacco has thrown 5 touchdowns against 2 interceptions. He's gone 1-1 since joining Cleveland.

The Browns are in good shape in the AFC playoff hunt, but Flacco can't afford to falter down the stretch. The Browns will take on a surprisingly resurgent Chicago Bears defense in Week 15, and then will play the Houston Texans and New York Jets the next two weeks. The Texans have performed well this season and the Jets have one of the best defenses in football. Cleveland will close things out against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, which is never an easy matchup.

If Flacco can get the Browns to the playoffs, it would make one heck of a story ... one that Flacco can recite from a television studio next season.