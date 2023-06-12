Jordy Bahl, Most Outstanding Player at the WCWS, is transferring out of Oklahoma

Jordyn Bahl Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the fifth inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Oklahoma sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl is transferring out of the Sooners' program, she announced Monday on social media.

Bahl, who was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2023 Women's College World Series, has been at Oklahoma since the beginning of her college career. She had a 1.09 ERA in the 2022 season in 33 appearances and 24 starts.

Bahl improved in the 2023 season, notching a 0.90 ERA, the second-lowest in the country. She also led Oklahoma in strikeouts with 192 in 38 game appearances and 22 starts.

The Sooners are coming off their third-straight national title and ended the season on a 53-game win streak.

Originally hailing from Nebraska, she was named Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year three times in a row. The consensus No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021, Bahl was originally committed to Nebraska before flipping to Oklahoma.

"I committed super young, when I was 14 and I just came to the realization that I go off to college soon and I only got to visit one school," Bahl told Softball America after her decommitment from Nebraska. "[So] I just wanted to open it up, see what opportunities come, go visit more schools and just make sure that where I end up is going to be the best fit and feel like home for the next four years."

While Bahl's recent decision to leave Norman may be shocking, her Oklahoma teammates and others in the program seem supportive of her choice.

"Blessing to play behind you," infielder Grace Lyons wrote on Bahl's Instagram post.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso released a statement about Bahl's departure, voicing her support.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione also thanked Bahl for her contributions to the Sooners.

Words cannot express the gratitude we have for you for choosing to be part of our #Sooners @OU_Softball journey and letting us be part of yours. Thank you!! Blessings and best wishes always. https://t.co/Ax5Yy13D47 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 12, 2023

Bahl has yet to announce her next destination. She leaves Oklahoma as a two-time national champion.