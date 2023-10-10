Josh McDaniels praises Marcus Peters for horse-collar penalty vs. Packers: 'That's a really smart play'

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball against Marcus Peters #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders probably wouldn't have beat the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" without Marcus Peters.

After the victory, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels credited the All-Pro cornerback for intentionally breaking the rules in the right moment.

With the game tied 10-10 in the third quarter, Peters opted to commit a horse-collar penalty to prevent Packers wideout Christian Watson from scoring a touchdown.

Peters drew the flag when blown coverage from the Raiders defense left Watson wide open for a long touchdown. Before the Green Bay receiver could get to the end zone, Peters grabbed the collar of Watson's jersey from behind. The tackle, which has been illegal for nearly 20 years, sent Watson down to the field at the six-yard line.

Marcus Peters got called for a horse-collar penalty after this HUGE play from Christian Watson 😳#GBvsLV pic.twitter.com/pSLSrzMDaI — ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2023

Packers quarterback Jordan Love recorded a 77-yard completion on the play. The horse-collar penalty, which is typically good for 15 yards and an automatic first down, was assessed for half the distance to the goal.

With first-and-goal at the 3-yard line, the Packers ultimately kicked a field goal and took a 13-10 lead — a deficit the Raiders were able to overcome for the 17-13 victory.

When asked about the potential game-altering and illegal tackle, McDaniels was all for it. Las Vegas needed a stop, and the head coach was glad to see Peters commit a penalty to give the defense a chance.

"I talked to Marcus [Peters]. It's the right penalty," Raiders head coach McDaniels told reporters after the game. "That's a really smart play in a critical time in the game. If it's the first quarter in the middle of the field, you don't want to horse collar. But if you're saving a touchdown on a long play like that, you at least give yourself a chance to play a few more downs, which he did."

"I talked to Marcus. It's the right penalty."



- Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on Marcus Peters' horse-collar tackle that prevented a TD pic.twitter.com/pImThav67A — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2023

Peters, who signed to the Raiders this offseason after three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, also contributed an important pass deflection that led to an interception to bolster the defense in the win.

He was a crucial part of a defense that "Played well [Sunday night], for the most part," according to McDaniels.