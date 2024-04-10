Jrue Holiday, Celtics reportedly reach agreement on 4-year, $135 million extension

Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025 for the long-term deal. He's been a seamless addition after arriving to the team via a trade.

This story will be updated.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!