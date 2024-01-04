Lakers' lineup changes reportedly causing 'disjointedness' between players, head coach Darvin Ham

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers: Championship - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the second quarter of the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 123-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost nine out of their last 12 games and sit 10th in the Western Conference with a 17-18 record.

It has not been rainbows and sunshine after winning the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 9. Since that night LeBron James and co. are 3-9, which has led to reports of discontent in the team with head coach Darvin Ham.

According to a report by Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, it's not a happy locker room right now, and that has put Ham's future in question. Considering the story used six sources, that's not a good sign for him remaining on if winning days don't return very soon.

From The Athletic:

Those sources have described that the disjointedness between the coach and team has stemmed from the extreme rotation and starting lineup adjustments recently from Ham, leading to a fluctuating rhythm for several players across the roster.

...

Ham's decision to bench D'Angelo Russell and start James, Prince, Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Davis in a lineup without a second guard ballhandler beginning Dec. 23 in Oklahoma City was considered a head-scratcher by multiple parties internally, according to sources spoken to for this story.

In trying to end the current slide, Ham used a third different lineup for the third straight game for Wednesday night's defeat to the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat. (It was the Lakers' 10th different lineup this season.) It didn't work and Ham has been unsuccessful this season finding the right, consistent mix for the team.

"We're losing," Reaves said after the loss to the Heat. "Anytime you lose, the vibe should be off, you know? If I went in [the locker room] and the vibe wasn't off after the rough stretch that we've had, then I'd be concerned. That's really it. You know, I don't expect for us to be happy with how we've played. So, until we figure that out, you know, the vibe should be off. We got to win games."

...

"When I say the vibe is off, it's not like we don't like each other. It's we're losing. ... But I don't want to get that twisted on us not liking each other. Everybody in the locker room gets along."

Reaves has started only 10 of the Lakers' 35 games this season and is their third-leading scorer averaging 15.3 points per game, as well as 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

D'Angelo Russell, right behind Reaves in scoring with 14.8 points and 6.1 assists per game, has seen his minutes drop since the In-Season Tournament ended.

Ham spoke after Wednesday's game and tied the team's last of consistency with injuries affecting the lineup all season, though the Lakers' four leading scorers — James, Reaves, Russell, and Anthony Davis — have played all but eight games together.

"We can't find any consistency until we get healthy. It's as simple as that. We've got to get healthy," Ham said. "When you're dealing with different guys being in and out of the lineup that frequently, it's damn near impossible to find a rhythm. That's just being real."

Ham added that there is the possibility he will go back to a starting lineup of James, Davis, Reaves, Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt — a lineup that worked at the end of last season — once Russell returns from a tailbone contusion.