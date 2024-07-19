Lamar Jackson challenges Troy Aikman's attempt to trademark their shared No. 8

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals Lamar Jackson at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson and Troy Aikman are set to face off, in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback filed a challenge against a trademark filing by the Dallas Cowboys quarterback to use their shared jersey number of No. 8, according to ESPN and trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

At issue is Aikman owning and applying for several trademarks featuring the word "EIGHT" on apparel and bags, which Jackson's legal team reportedly argues would be "likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive" the public when it comes to figuring out if they're buying, say, a Troy Aikman T-shirt or Lamar Jackson T-shirt.

FL101, the company behind the Aikman products, has several products featuring "EIGHT," including a light beer brand, but Jackson is only disputing the bags and apparel.

Jackson has been making his own apparel for years under his Era 8 Apparel brand, with products including T-shirts that just have the numeral 8 on them. Jackson has reportedly applied for a number of trademarks around the number, most of them featuring the "Era 8" name.

This isn't the first time Jackson has gone to battle over his apparel company, as he filed a lawsuit against Amazon in 2020 over selling unlicensed merchandise featuring his registered trademarks.