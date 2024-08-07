Lauri Markkanen signs extension, Jalen Brunson named Knicks captain & Team USA runs by Brazil | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk about little NBA basketball and a lot of Olympic basketball.

The guys start off with a recap of USA’s dominant win over Brazil in the quarterfinal round, which has Jake believing that the Lakers could actually be one piece away from championship contention.

They then move on to the other games, including Serbia’s comeback win over Australia and France sending the Canadian team home after benching Rudy Gobert. How will Serbia’s twin-tower rotations work against Team USA? And will Rudy be back to play against a very dangerous German team?

The guys then get into Five Out, where they break down Lauri Markkanen’s contract extension that will keep him in Utah for the foreseeable future, talk about Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Johnson asking their respective teams for max contract extensions, add historical context to Jalen Brunson being named Knicks captain and wonder what Charles Barkley will do at TNT after the NBA is gone.

(01:55) - Team USA blows out Brazil, advances to semifinals

(15:25) - Serbia holds off Australia, advances to face USA

(30:15) - France beats Canada, advances to face Germany

(45:55) - Who will be on Team USA in 2028?

(53:10) - Lauri Markkanen signs 5-yr extension with Jazz

(58:30) - Jonathan Kuminga & Jalen Johnson ask for max contract extensions

(66:40) - Jalen Brunson named captain of the Knicks

(69:40) - Charles Barkley decides against retirement

