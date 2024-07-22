LeBron James scores Team USA's final 11 points during 92-88 win over Germany in final pre-Olympics exhibition

2024 USA Basketball Showcase - USA v Germany LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 22: LeBron James of The United States and Daniel Theis of Germany during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and Germany at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images) (Paul Harding/Getty Images)

LeBron James scored Team USA's final 11 points during its 92-88 win over Germany during a pre-Olympics exhibition on Monday in London, England.

James, who was named the U.S. male flag bearer for Friday's Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, France, finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Americans wrapped up their pre-Olympics exhibition schedule with a 5-0 record and will begin group phase play on Sunday against Serbia.

Team USA looked like it had the game in control during a first quarter that saw them take a 29-17 lead after finishing with a 21-6 run, but Germany chipped away and eventually took the lead following a second and third quarter where they outscored the U.S. 54-39.

The final quarter was a different story as Team USA, while overcoming some sloppy play with 14 turnovers, took control.

After Stephen Curry tied it at 75, Devin Booker worked both ends of the floor to block a shot and then drop a ridiculous layup to put the U.S. up by three.

The Germans, who knocked out Team USA in the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, didn't wither and held an 82-81 lead with a little over four minutes to play. That's when James took over hitting a dunk to take the lead for good and then later nailing a three-pointer with 1:25 to play.

James would continue to win the battle of the boards and his work down low in the offensive end helped give Team USA a late cushion.

Joel Embiid chipped in 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Curry finished with 13 points.

Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic led Germany with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. His brother and Magic teammate, Moritz, contributed 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Monday's win comes two days after James' layup with eight seconds to play lifted Team USA to a 101-100 win over South Sudan. They began the pre-Olympics tour with wins over Canada, Australia, and Serbia.

Team USA will now travel to Paris to continue its Olympic preparation. After beginning against Serbia on Sunday, they will then face South Sudan (July 31) and Puerto Rico (Aug. 3) to close out the group phase portion of the tournament.

The American men are looking for their fifth straight gold medal and eighth in the last nine Olympics.