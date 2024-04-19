Logan Webb keeps spinning, Mike Trout is fully back, Mets city connect uniform released

After a relatively quiet Thursday in the baseball world, the Baseball Bar-B-Cast is back with a jam packed episode including a break down of the disappointing start and debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter and Logan Webb continuing to be a steady, fun presence to watch in the San Francisco Giants rotation.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman then talk about whether they love or hate Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark's custom cleats, in which they feature both positive and negative tweets, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitching through a torn ligament in his arm and Mike Trout appearing to be fully back to dominating baseball.

Later, the guys give their good, bad & Uggla for the week that includes Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez joining in on a conversation with LeBron James, Colorado Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Boston Red Sox defense looking really bad early on.

To close out the show, Jake & Jordan react in real-time to the New York Mets city connect uniform and give their thoughts on what they like and what they don't like from the new release, as well as mention a few headlines they're keeping an eye on for this weekend in baseball.

2:19 - Jack Leiter’s rough debut

6:48 - Giants-Dbacks thoughts

12:11 - Love it or hate it

22:55 - Congrats on your mentions

28:09 - The good, bad & Uggla

46:58 - Mets city connect reaction

50:44 - Weekend headlines

53:57 - John Sterling tribute

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts